Video Games

Best sandbox game

KXAN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The term “sandbox game” has become synonymous with open-world adventures and free-world roaming. As the name implies, sandbox games take place in vast, open worlds meticulously crafted by game developers. You aren’t restricted to a linear storyline...

www.kxan.com

ComicBook

Epic Games Store Makes One of Its Highest-Rated Games Free

The Epic Games Store has a new free game, and it's one of the digital PC storefront's highest-rated games. Unfortunately, if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X or any other platform that isn't PC, you're not eligible for this free game. You have to be an Epic Games Store user on PC. That said, even if you don't currently own a PC that can play the free game, we recommend you create an account and claim the offer. Having an Epic Games Store account costs nothing, and you never know in the future when you will have a PC that can play games. And for what it's worth, just about any PC or laptop should be able to run the game with minimal problems as it's not very technically demanding.
PC Gamer

The Steam Deck is already the emulation system of my dreams

Don't tell my boss, but a PlayStation 2 JRPG almost derailed my Steam Deck review. I was prepared to put in some long gaming hours to write about gaming on the Deck, but I wasn't prepared for 15-year-old games to keep distracting me away from my Steam library. I had to tear myself away to play other games on the Steam Deck, and every time I returned to Persona 3 I got a new jolt of excitement because it just worked so damn well.
Apple Insider

'Pokemon Trading Card Game Live' launching in beta on Feb. 22

The Pokemon Company has announced that a limited beta of "Pokemon Trading Card Game Live" will launch on iOS, macOS, and other platforms later in February ahead of an official debut. "Pokemon TCG Live" was first announced back in September 2021, but a release was delayed until 2022. The game...
KELOLAND TV

Best Trivial Pursuit game

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Board games are a great pastime. You can get a group of people together for friendly competition while challenging your skills. One game known for its intellect is Trivial Pursuit. Through a series of tough general-knowledge questions, you have to move your piece around a board until you fill each slot in your game piece. Trivial Pursuit now comes in dozens of themes, from The Beatles to horror movies.
KXAN

Best Minecraft sword toy

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The sword is one of the most important tools in Minecraft. It is the player’s first line of defense against creepers and zombies. It can also slice through vines and cut grass. The sword has become an iconic symbol of Minecraft. It is also popular for cosplay and Halloween costume props.
SVG

Why Slowing Loading Screens In Horizon Forbidden West Is Actually A Good Idea

Some might not be able to remember, but games used to have excruciatingly long loading screens. These served as a way for games to initialize new areas, be it levels or accessible areas, without freezing momentarily or cutting to black. To mitigate this, many developers have used these intrusive loading screens to give out additional information about the game to players, such as tips and tricks in regards to gameplay and/or information on characters in the game world. Other things, such as concept art and vivid screenshots, were also featured within loading screens in a past era.
Engadget

Guerrilla Games explains why 'Horizon Forbidden West' works well on the PS4

Guerrilla Games set itself up with an unusual challenge when developing Horizon Forbidden West, which comes out on Friday, February 18th. According to the game’s director and technical director, Guerrilla was well aware of the PS5 and much of its capabilities when it started working on Forbidden West in 2018. But, the company also planned to make the game work on the PS4, a console that turns nine years old this fall.
WREG

Best wireless gaming mouse

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A wireless gaming mouse provides an adaptable, clean look to your gaming setup while also serving a vital function in gaming activities. There are two main options for a gaming mouse, wired and wireless. Wireless equipment is generally more expensive, but you get what you pay for most of the time.
SVG

Nintendo Breaks Its Silence On Microsoft And Sony Moves

2022 started off with a bang with the announcement that Microsoft — the tech giant behind the Xbox console — would be purchasing Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion. Sony soon shared its own big news by purchasing former Microsoft property Bungie, the brainchild behind the "Halo" and "Destiny" series, to the tune of a more modest, but still staggering $3.6 billion. With Microsoft and Sony seemingly at war for content in an effort to gain the upper hand in the ongoing content war between two of the space's biggest players, Nintendo silently sat on the sidelines and hasn't made much of a whisper in regards to potential purchases.
CNET

PS5 Restock Tracker: Where to Track Down a Console This Weekend

PS5 restocks at the most popular places haven't been happening much this month, which is a massive departure from how frequently you could get one in January. Sony warned us that PS5 restocks would slow down after the holidays due to chip shortages, which has forced retailers to change how and when console drops happen. GameStop has moved almost entirely to selling bundles inside stores to encourage you to shop for more than just the console, for example. We know Target is stocking consoles at as many of its locations as possible to be sold in a larger PS5 restock event, while Best Buy and Walmart have started almost exclusively selling consoles as more expensive bundles with extra things included.
KELOLAND TV

Best budget gaming keyboard

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Video games should be an enjoyable pastime for many, and that shouldn’t be dependent on how much money you spend on them. Having the latest components can increase your enjoyment, but for the most part, it simply isn’t necessary.
MyStateline.com

Best Ingrem gaming chair

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Serious gamers like to invest in creating a well-rounded setup for their gaming. For those wanting to move beyond a standard gaming setup, Ingrem gaming chairs create gaming workstations that replace the outdated gaming chair, monitor and desk configuration. Not only do they look futuristic, but Ingrem optimizes them for people who spend a long time gaming or staring at a computer screen. They are full of exciting features and have an ergonomic design for maximized comfort.
The Verge

The Nintendo Switch changed what I want from video games

For most of my life, there were two kinds of video games: those you played at home and those you played on a handheld. There was a clear distinction. Even when a powerful device came along, like the PlayStation Vita with its “console-quality” graphics, you could still pretty much always tell the difference; games had their own feel based on the platform. Metroid on the GameCube was very different from Metroid on the Game Boy Advance. But that all changed when the Nintendo Switch launched five years ago.
ComicBook

Xbox Boss Breaks Silence on Xbox Game Pass Price Increase Concerns

Xbox Game Pass on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC is only $10 a month. For an extra $5 a month, Xbox users can upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which adds Xbox Live Gold, EA Play, limited-time perks, and more to the package. There's no denying that at its current pricing, both tiers offer incredible and unmatched value. The longer this goes on though, the more and more anticipation builds for a price increase. And a price increase will happen. It's inevitable, if not purely because of inflation. That said, Xbox boss Phil Spencer suggests a price increase isn't in the pipeline at the moment.
TechRadar

The best Resident Evil games are coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X

Resident Evil 7, and the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3 will be re-released on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S later this year, Capcom has announced. All three Resident Evil titles will be tweaked to take advantage of the consoles’ next-gen hardware and will feature ray tracing, higher framerates, and 3D audio. The PS5 versions of the games will also take advantage of the PS5 DualSense’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.
KXAN

Best Nintendo Switch dock

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The Nintendo Switch is the perfect hybrid of a home console and portable gaming machine. Playing on the go is easy; you just pluck the system from its dock, and you’re rolling! What isn’t easy is dragging around all the different gear you need to connect it to another TV that isn’t your own. Getting another Nintendo Switch dock to leave at all the places you go eliminates that hassle.
epicstream.com

PlayStation Plus Free Games For March 2022 Release Date, Titles & Teasers: Ark: Survival Evolved, Ghostrunner, Team Sonic Racing And More

Here are the confirmed PlayStation Plus Free Games for March 2022. Sony has officially revealed the new lineup of free games that would come to PlayStation Plus in March 2022. The company’s official announcement came just days after a leak revealed two of the three suspected free games to be made available in the subscription service next month.
KXAN

Best Hot Wheels Mario Kart toys

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Mario Kart is best known for being a video game series, but Nintendo partnered up with Hot Wheels to bring the series to life with scaled model cars and unique tracks with interactive elements based on locales from the Mario universe.
