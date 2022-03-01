ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best sandbox game

By BestReviews Staff, BestReviews Staff
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

The term "sandbox game" has become synonymous with open-world adventures and free-world roaming. As the name implies, sandbox games take place in vast, open worlds meticulously crafted by game developers. You aren't restricted to a linear storyline...

www.krqe.com

ComicBook

Epic Games Store Makes One of Its Highest-Rated Games Free

The Epic Games Store has a new free game, and it's one of the digital PC storefront's highest-rated games. Unfortunately, if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X or any other platform that isn't PC, you're not eligible for this free game. You have to be an Epic Games Store user on PC. That said, even if you don't currently own a PC that can play the free game, we recommend you create an account and claim the offer. Having an Epic Games Store account costs nothing, and you never know in the future when you will have a PC that can play games. And for what it's worth, just about any PC or laptop should be able to run the game with minimal problems as it's not very technically demanding.
PC Gamer

The Steam Deck is already the emulation system of my dreams

Don't tell my boss, but a PlayStation 2 JRPG almost derailed my Steam Deck review. I was prepared to put in some long gaming hours to write about gaming on the Deck, but I wasn't prepared for 15-year-old games to keep distracting me away from my Steam library. I had to tear myself away to play other games on the Steam Deck, and every time I returned to Persona 3 I got a new jolt of excitement because it just worked so damn well.
Apple Insider

'Pokemon Trading Card Game Live' launching in beta on Feb. 22

The Pokemon Company has announced that a limited beta of "Pokemon Trading Card Game Live" will launch on iOS, macOS, and other platforms later in February ahead of an official debut. "Pokemon TCG Live" was first announced back in September 2021, but a release was delayed until 2022. The game...
Tom's Hardware

Valve's Steam Deck Verifier Tool Checks Your Games Catalog

Prospective Steam Deck owners close to exploding with anticipation over their shiny new handheld’s imminent delivery can now increase their levels of tumult and titillation with a new online Steam tool that checks your existing game library for compatibility. The tool is very simple to use. Just point your...
The Independent

PS5 UK stock - live: Who could restock Sony’s console next in February?

Update: The PS5 is out of stock at ShopTo. Read on for more informationNow that Horizon Forbidden West has finally been released, now is one of the best times to get your hands on a PS5 to see one of Playstation’s most impressive-looking games yet.This year looks to be a promising one for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring and Gran Turismo 7  causing huge hype around the console. But how difficult is it to get your hands on a PS5 right now?Well, we’re sad to say that over a year since its launch, customers are still scrambling to get...
Fox40

Best wireless gaming mouse

A wireless gaming mouse provides an adaptable, clean look to your gaming setup while also serving a vital function in gaming activities. There are two main options for a gaming mouse, wired and wireless. Wireless equipment is generally more expensive, but you get what you pay for most of the time.
SVG

Nintendo Breaks Its Silence On Microsoft And Sony Moves

2022 started off with a bang with the announcement that Microsoft — the tech giant behind the Xbox console — would be purchasing Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion. Sony soon shared its own big news by purchasing former Microsoft property Bungie, the brainchild behind the "Halo" and "Destiny" series, to the tune of a more modest, but still staggering $3.6 billion. With Microsoft and Sony seemingly at war for content in an effort to gain the upper hand in the ongoing content war between two of the space's biggest players, Nintendo silently sat on the sidelines and hasn't made much of a whisper in regards to potential purchases.
KRQE News 13

Best budget gaming keyboard

Video games should be an enjoyable pastime for many, and that shouldn't be dependent on how much money you spend on them. Having the latest components can increase your enjoyment, but for the most part, it simply isn't necessary.
The Verge

The Nintendo Switch changed what I want from video games

For most of my life, there were two kinds of video games: those you played at home and those you played on a handheld. There was a clear distinction. Even when a powerful device came along, like the PlayStation Vita with its “console-quality” graphics, you could still pretty much always tell the difference; games had their own feel based on the platform. Metroid on the GameCube was very different from Metroid on the Game Boy Advance. But that all changed when the Nintendo Switch launched five years ago.
CNET

PS5 Restock Tracker: Where to Track Down a Console This Weekend

PS5 restocks at the most popular places haven't been happening much this month, which is a massive departure from how frequently you could get one in January. Sony warned us that PS5 restocks would slow down after the holidays due to chip shortages, which has forced retailers to change how and when console drops happen. GameStop has moved almost entirely to selling bundles inside stores to encourage you to shop for more than just the console, for example. We know Target is stocking consoles at as many of its locations as possible to be sold in a larger PS5 restock event, while Best Buy and Walmart have started almost exclusively selling consoles as more expensive bundles with extra things included.
MyStateline.com

Best Ingrem gaming chair

Serious gamers like to invest in creating a well-rounded setup for their gaming. For those wanting to move beyond a standard gaming setup, Ingrem gaming chairs create gaming workstations that replace the outdated gaming chair, monitor and desk configuration. Not only do they look futuristic, but Ingrem optimizes them for people who spend a long time gaming or staring at a computer screen. They are full of exciting features and have an ergonomic design for maximized comfort.
KRQE News 13

Best QLED TVs

TV pictures keep getting sharper and more colorful as technology continues to evolve. New TVs are quite big, with such realistic detail, color and brightness that they have to be seen to be believed. Technically speaking, a QLED TV is an LED TV but with an additional layer that enhances colors and brightness and is considered to be the next step up from Ultra HD, also known as 4K.
KRQE News 13

Best Lego Vidiyo set

Lego Vidiyo sets are a relatively new line of Lego products that combine the classic building system with a specially designed AR mobile application. The toys allow users to create music videos and other digital entertainment that can be shared on a kid-friendly online platform for Lego fans.
Android Police

Holy Pong, Atari is bringing an original game to Android!

Atari was once a well-known name in gaming, but at this point, the company is coasting on name recognition alone, floating ideas like hotels and cryptocurrency as new money-making schemes for the brand. Still, games are what people expect from Atari, and it would appear a new title is in the works, co-developer by Atari, and it actually looks pretty good. The game is called Kombinera, and it's a puzzle platformer with simple graphics that indeed looks like a proper Atari game.
KRQE News 13

Best LEGO dinosaur set

Dinosaurs hold a special place in just about every young child's mind. They are a magnificent, diverse group of beasts that once roamed the Earth, and however sweet or scary they may seem, they are also endearing to the young and young at heart alike.
The Independent

Best gaming console in 2022: How to decide between the Xbox, PlayStation and Switch

Which gaming console is the best? It’s an argument many of us grew up with on the school playground, and one that somehow still rages across the most tedious parts of the internet in 2022. Xbox or PlayStation? Nintendo or Sega? Daddy or chips?Okay, so it’s been a while since Sega has been in contention for the crown, but the rivalry between the industry’s main players is more fierce today than it’s ever been.Microsoft and Sony both produce near-identical, cutting-edge games, machines capable of incredible visual effects with silky smooth performance and blisteringly fast loading times. And both companies are...
digitalspy.com

The best Gran Turismo 7 pre-order deals on PS5 and PS4

Sony's long-running racing simulator is back with a brand-new next-gen iteration of the franchise with Gran Turismo 7, releasing exclusively on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on March 4, 2022. The racer boasts over 420 cars at launch, which can be acquired in the game's Brand Central store and the...
BGR.com

Amazon Luna launches with freebies for Prime subscribers

Amazon has finally launched the full release version of its Luna cloud gaming service. It took the company over a year to iron out the early access bugs. Now, the service has fully launched in the United States for iOS, Android, Chrome OS, Windows, and macOS devices. The Luna release brings more than just an official software version, though. To celebrate, Amazon has also launched a new Prime Gaming channel, which will let Prime subscribers play select titles for free.
