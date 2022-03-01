IHOP offering free pancakes Tuesday for National Pancake Day

IHOP’s National Pancake Day returns Tuesday, after taking off a year because of the pandemic.

The national chain is offering a free short stack per person from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The deal, at participating locations, is dine-in only and there’s a limit of one free short stack per person.

The company has hosted the pancake giveaway on Fat Tuesday (Mardi Gras) for the past 16 years, with the exception of last year.

The National Pancake Day celebration is part of a fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and other local charities, including Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

“For the past 16 years, IHOP has celebrated its own national holiday, National Pancake Day, a one-day, in-restaurant event where guests enjoy a free Short Stack together under IHOP’s blue roof,” Kieran Donahue, IHOP chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

The company has raised more than $30 million since the giveaway began in 2006.

Be sure to check if your location is participating before going to the restaurant. Click here to learn more about the program.

