Meta Platforms took a big hit after earnings. Meta Platforms (FB) stock did take a big hit after the Q4 earnings report. The company does have some headwinds due to slowing user growth and a lesser advantage due to Apple's iOS software and regulations in Europe making it more difficult for Meta to track users across other apps and websites. However, the company is still a cash cow for advertising and has billions of active users to benefit from.

MARKETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO