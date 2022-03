Having visibility into network traffic has always been important, but the stakes are even higher with 5G, as MNOs seek to monetize this technology with enterprise clients. Check out this white paper by ESG which highlights the challenges faced by 5G operators as traffic continues to grow and as the number of users and sessions continues to rise rapidly. The white paper illustrates how MNOs can leverage Gigamon Visibility and Analytics Fabric to ensure modern 5G networks deliver the appropriate quality of experience and remain secure at scale, while keeping monitoring costs in check. It also discusses how advanced monitoring capabilities can greatly enhance 5G network scalability and automation by combining deep network insights with real-time traffic awareness and reporting.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO