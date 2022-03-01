Pistons on the road at Washington tonight

Katie Meyer, a captain and goalkeeper of the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, passed away at the age of 22, the university announced March 2. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away," Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs at Stanford, and Athletic Director Bernard Muir, said in a joint statement on the school's website.
Comments / 0