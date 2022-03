Lewis Capaldi, Foals and Russell Howard are among the first round of acts announced for the Latitude festival this year.The festival, which takes place in Henham Park, Suffolk, will also host names such as Maggie Rogers, Little Simz and James Arthur.The four-day festival will include food, music and comedy from names such as Tim Key and Rosie Jones.Foals, who are headlining the festival, said: “We’re honoured and thrilled to be headlining Latitude this year.“It’s especially significant to us as our first-ever festival headline set was at Latitude almost ten years ago and we remember the rush of that show like...

