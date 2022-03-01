Pelosi Loses Florida Democratic Rep. Deutch, Not Seeking Re-Election

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has now seen 31 members of her caucus head toward the exits, ahead of what at the moment looks like a Republican romp in November.

On Monday, Rep. Ted Deutch announced he would not seek re-election this fall. He is leaving Congress to take the helm of the American Jewish Committee, a Jewish advocacy group.

Deutch represents parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties. So, it’s likely the Democrats will keep the seat. Still, his departure was considered a surprise.

In a statement, Deutch said, “After serving the public for more than 15 years, I have decided I will not seek re-election this November. Public service was instilled in me by my father who earned a Purple Heart in the Battle of the Bulge, and it has been a tremendous privilege to serve the people of Palm Beach and Broward Counties in Congress since 2010. I am incredibly grateful to my constituents for their support and friendship.”

“I will be forever grateful for the opportunity you have given me to serve our community and to serve our country. I have been touched and inspired by so many people I have been privileged to meet,” he added. “I have seen the good that can be accomplished when we work together, and I am forever hopeful about our future. Serving as your representative has been the greatest honor of my life.

In addition, Deutch noted, “Beyond foreign policy, we have also seen an unprecedented rise in antisemitism in our own country and abroad, and I have been at the forefront of the Congressional response as the founding co-chair of the House Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism.”

“This critical work, and the opportunity to do it on a global scale, is why I am announcing that I will not be running for re-election to Congress as I have accepted an offer to serve as the next Chief Executive Officer of the American Jewish Committee.”

ABC News reported last week on a new poll showing that President Joe Biden ’s broad unpopularity is dragging down the liberal sycophants in Congress who support his radical agenda.

Biden’s approval rating stands at 37 percent, one of the lowest on record, ABC News noted.

Accordingly,” the network added, “Republican congressional candidates have a 49-42% advantage over Democrats among registered voters, widening to 54-41% among those who say they both are registered and certain to vote in November.”

The gap expands to 14 percentage points when considering only the crucial bloc of independents.

As ABC noted, “Americans by 50-40% say they’d rather see the next Congress controlled by the Republicans, to act as a check on Biden, than by the Democrats, to support Biden’s agenda.”

“The Democrats led by 16 points on this measure going into [former President Donald] Trump’s midterm in 2018, when they won 40 seats. It looks more now like it did under [former President] Barack Obama in 2014 and 2010, when the Republicans won 13 and 63 seats, respectively.”

