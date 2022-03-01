ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quality Dairy will sell over 10,000 paczki today, here's a BTS look at factory that makes them

By Sarah Grimmer
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22FbSn_0eSGdpWz00

Starting at 6 a.m. on Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, Quality Dairy in mid-Michigan will sell over 10,000 paczki.

The company has been making the sugary delights since 1988 and this year they're adding two new flavors to their line up, key lime pie and death by chocolate! Giving consumers a total of 14 paczki flavors to choose from.

The paczki can be purchased at a Quality Dairy store or delivered using VROOM Delivery.

Click on the video above to go inside the factory that will be making 10's of thousands of paczki Tuesday.

