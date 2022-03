TIFFIN, Ohio — A new commission is working to beautify several parts of Tiffin. The newly formed Tiffin Municipal Arts Commission was approved in September and is hosting its first community art competition. Commission chair Ryan Poignon said since holding the first meeting in January, members have been busy creating this group from the ground up, and already have a lot of big ideas for the community in the future.

TIFFIN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO