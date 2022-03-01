ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Best sandbox game

By BestReviews Staff, BestReviews Staff
KRON4
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The term “sandbox game” has become synonymous with open-world adventures and free-world roaming. As the name implies, sandbox games take place in vast, open worlds meticulously crafted by game developers. You aren’t restricted to a linear storyline...

www.kron4.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Makes One of Its Highest-Rated Games Free

The Epic Games Store has a new free game, and it's one of the digital PC storefront's highest-rated games. Unfortunately, if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X or any other platform that isn't PC, you're not eligible for this free game. You have to be an Epic Games Store user on PC. That said, even if you don't currently own a PC that can play the free game, we recommend you create an account and claim the offer. Having an Epic Games Store account costs nothing, and you never know in the future when you will have a PC that can play games. And for what it's worth, just about any PC or laptop should be able to run the game with minimal problems as it's not very technically demanding.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The Steam Deck is already the emulation system of my dreams

Don't tell my boss, but a PlayStation 2 JRPG almost derailed my Steam Deck review. I was prepared to put in some long gaming hours to write about gaming on the Deck, but I wasn't prepared for 15-year-old games to keep distracting me away from my Steam library. I had to tear myself away to play other games on the Steam Deck, and every time I returned to Persona 3 I got a new jolt of excitement because it just worked so damn well.
VIDEO GAMES
Apple Insider

'Pokemon Trading Card Game Live' launching in beta on Feb. 22

The Pokemon Company has announced that a limited beta of "Pokemon Trading Card Game Live" will launch on iOS, macOS, and other platforms later in February ahead of an official debut. "Pokemon TCG Live" was first announced back in September 2021, but a release was delayed until 2022. The game...
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Hardware

Valve's Steam Deck Verifier Tool Checks Your Games Catalog

Prospective Steam Deck owners close to exploding with anticipation over their shiny new handheld’s imminent delivery can now increase their levels of tumult and titillation with a new online Steam tool that checks your existing game library for compatibility. The tool is very simple to use. Just point your...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandbox Game#Adventure Game#Game Mechanics#Game Console#Video Game#Bestreviews#The Nintendo Switch
The Verge

Epic says there are now more than 500 million Epic Games accounts

Epic Games announced Wednesday that there are now more than 500 million Epic Games accounts. It’s a notable milestone as Epic continues to build the Epic Games Store as a competitor to Steam and bring in new players for titles like Fortnite and Rocket League. Epic didn’t share further details about that 500 million, however, so it’s unclear how many of those accounts represent segments like people that only play Epic’s own games (such as Fortnite) or those who have only used Epic’s store.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

PS5 UK stock - live: Who could restock Sony’s console next in February?

Update: The PS5 is out of stock at ShopTo. Read on for more informationNow that Horizon Forbidden West has finally been released, now is one of the best times to get your hands on a PS5 to see one of Playstation’s most impressive-looking games yet.This year looks to be a promising one for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring and Gran Turismo 7  causing huge hype around the console. But how difficult is it to get your hands on a PS5 right now?Well, we’re sad to say that over a year since its launch, customers are still scrambling to get...
VIDEO GAMES
KELOLAND TV

Best Trivial Pursuit game

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Board games are a great pastime. You can get a group of people together for friendly competition while challenging your skills. One game known for its intellect is Trivial Pursuit. Through a series of tough general-knowledge questions, you have to move your piece around a board until you fill each slot in your game piece. Trivial Pursuit now comes in dozens of themes, from The Beatles to horror movies.
HOBBIES
SVG

Why Slowing Loading Screens In Horizon Forbidden West Is Actually A Good Idea

Some might not be able to remember, but games used to have excruciatingly long loading screens. These served as a way for games to initialize new areas, be it levels or accessible areas, without freezing momentarily or cutting to black. To mitigate this, many developers have used these intrusive loading screens to give out additional information about the game to players, such as tips and tricks in regards to gameplay and/or information on characters in the game world. Other things, such as concept art and vivid screenshots, were also featured within loading screens in a past era.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Minecraft
Fox40

Best wireless gaming mouse

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A wireless gaming mouse provides an adaptable, clean look to your gaming setup while also serving a vital function in gaming activities. There are two main options for a gaming mouse, wired and wireless. Wireless equipment is generally more expensive, but you get what you pay for most of the time.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Nintendo Breaks Its Silence On Microsoft And Sony Moves

2022 started off with a bang with the announcement that Microsoft — the tech giant behind the Xbox console — would be purchasing Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion. Sony soon shared its own big news by purchasing former Microsoft property Bungie, the brainchild behind the "Halo" and "Destiny" series, to the tune of a more modest, but still staggering $3.6 billion. With Microsoft and Sony seemingly at war for content in an effort to gain the upper hand in the ongoing content war between two of the space's biggest players, Nintendo silently sat on the sidelines and hasn't made much of a whisper in regards to potential purchases.
BUSINESS
CNET

PS5 Restock Tracker: Where to Track Down a Console This Weekend

PS5 restocks at the most popular places haven't been happening much this month, which is a massive departure from how frequently you could get one in January. Sony warned us that PS5 restocks would slow down after the holidays due to chip shortages, which has forced retailers to change how and when console drops happen. GameStop has moved almost entirely to selling bundles inside stores to encourage you to shop for more than just the console, for example. We know Target is stocking consoles at as many of its locations as possible to be sold in a larger PS5 restock event, while Best Buy and Walmart have started almost exclusively selling consoles as more expensive bundles with extra things included.
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

The Ascent RPG action will be unleashed on PS5 and PS4 after its Xbox exclusive: date and trailer

Neon Giant wants to bring its video game to the largest number of users and today opens reservations on Sony consoles. Curve Games and Neon Giant They put an end to about two months of rumors and confirm the launch of The Ascent on PS5 and PS4 for this March 24ththus allowing PlayStation users to enjoy the successful RPG with a cyberpunk setting. In addition, reservations for the video game are opened today, having incentive one RPEG 33 rocket launcher with a unique laser sight in blue.
VIDEO GAMES
KELOLAND TV

Best budget gaming keyboard

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Video games should be an enjoyable pastime for many, and that shouldn’t be dependent on how much money you spend on them. Having the latest components can increase your enjoyment, but for the most part, it simply isn’t necessary.
VIDEO GAMES
KRON4

Best Ingrem gaming chair

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Serious gamers like to invest in creating a well-rounded setup for their gaming. For those wanting to move beyond a standard gaming setup, Ingrem gaming chairs create gaming workstations that replace the outdated gaming chair, monitor and desk configuration. Not only do they look futuristic, but Ingrem optimizes them for people who spend a long time gaming or staring at a computer screen. They are full of exciting features and have an ergonomic design for maximized comfort.
TECHNOLOGY
KRON4

Best Magic: The Gathering cards

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Magic: The Gathering is a strategy-based card game that’s been around since the early 1990s. Created by Wizards of the Coast, this fun, unique trading card game is played by millions all around the world. As of 2019, there were over 24,000 different Magic cards. Each card features a spell or creature that fights on your behalf as you battle your opponents. Cards are sold in a variety of packs, including booster and preconstructed decks.
HOBBIES
The Verge

The Nintendo Switch changed what I want from video games

For most of my life, there were two kinds of video games: those you played at home and those you played on a handheld. There was a clear distinction. Even when a powerful device came along, like the PlayStation Vita with its “console-quality” graphics, you could still pretty much always tell the difference; games had their own feel based on the platform. Metroid on the GameCube was very different from Metroid on the Game Boy Advance. But that all changed when the Nintendo Switch launched five years ago.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Boss Breaks Silence on Xbox Game Pass Price Increase Concerns

Xbox Game Pass on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC is only $10 a month. For an extra $5 a month, Xbox users can upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which adds Xbox Live Gold, EA Play, limited-time perks, and more to the package. There's no denying that at its current pricing, both tiers offer incredible and unmatched value. The longer this goes on though, the more and more anticipation builds for a price increase. And a price increase will happen. It's inevitable, if not purely because of inflation. That said, Xbox boss Phil Spencer suggests a price increase isn't in the pipeline at the moment.
BUSINESS
KRON4

Best Nintendo Switch amiibo

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The first wave of amiibo was released alongside “Super Smash Bros. for Wii U” in November 2014. Nintendo’s take on the toys-to-life craze originated from the action-adventure video game series “Skylanders.” Amiibo were an instant success with most figurines selling out immediately, and that success and difficulty in obtaining them remain just as true today.
NFL
epicstream.com

PlayStation Plus Free Games For March 2022 Release Date, Titles & Teasers: Ark: Survival Evolved, Ghostrunner, Team Sonic Racing And More

Here are the confirmed PlayStation Plus Free Games for March 2022. Sony has officially revealed the new lineup of free games that would come to PlayStation Plus in March 2022. The company’s official announcement came just days after a leak revealed two of the three suspected free games to be made available in the subscription service next month.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy