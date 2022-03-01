Sleeping Beauty exhibition

The pizzas from Phil’s Heavenly Pizza may be heavenly, but the message Phil delivers is not. As you mentioned in your article, Phil views salvation as something that has to be continually earned through faith and obedience to the Word of God. However, the Bible says heaven is a gift. Jesus paid our way to heaven when he died on the cross. Trying to earn salvation is like a drowning man trying to save himself – both are impossible. God alone is our savior. Jesus said, “He who believes in me has everlasting life.”

POMPANO BEACH, FL ・ 27 DAYS AGO