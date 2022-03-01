ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington mask mandate to end March 12

 2 days ago

Washington’s mask mandate will now end March 12th, more than a week sooner than had been announced recently. Washington, Oregon and California all announced the change in course through a joint press release following...

