Ukrainian headstones vandalized in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s tight-knit Ukrainian community is on edge and concerned about the safety of loved ones impacted by the Russian invasion. “It’s hard to see a nation being so violated,” John Wojtowycz told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. His parents came here from Ukraine decades ago, and he fought back tears talking about how the people of Ukraine are now fighting for the future of their country. “That’s the spirit that will not be broken,” he said. Wojtowycz is a member of St. Michael Ukrainian Church in Eastern Baltimore, which has been holding prayer vigils. His friend Steve Humeniuk read to Hellgren...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 7 DAYS AGO