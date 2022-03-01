ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ukrainian headstones vandalized in Baltimore

FOX21News.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 50 Headstones at a Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery...

www.fox21news.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania police investigating cemeteries vandalized, swastikas painted on headstones

Police in Pennsylvania are investigating after three nearby Roman Catholic cemeteries were vandalized and swastikas were spray-painted on several headstones. Officers were called to St. Benedict Cemetery in Plymouth Township early Thursday. They also found more swastikas on headstones at Old St. Matthew Cemetery in Conshohocken and at St. Matthew Cemetery in Whitemarsh Township. It […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russia#Ukrainian#Catholic Cemetery
TMZ.com

19-Year-Old Ukrainian Biathlete Yevhen Malyshev Killed In War With Russia

Yevhen Malyshev -- a former Ukrainian biathlete -- lost his life while defending his country in the war with Russia ... officials announced Wednesday. He was only 19 years old. The International Biathlon Union's executive board released a statement confirming the tragic news earlier this week ... saying Malyshev died...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IFLScience

US "Doomsday Plane" Spotted Flying Over Nebraska

The US "Doomsday Plane" has been spotted flying over Nebraska amid rising tensions with Russia. At the height of the Cold War, when nuclear exchanges seemed like a plausible scenario, both the US and the Soviet Union commissioned Doomsday planes. They are designed to function as flying war rooms, from which the superpowers' leaders could issue commands should a nuclear conflict ensue.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vandalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Raleigh News & Observer

Headstones desecrated at Ukrainian cemetery in Maryland, police say. ‘It’s just sad’

Headstones were found knocked down and desecrated at a Ukrainian church’s cemetery in Maryland last week and police say they’re investigating. Reports of the damaged cemetery come as Russia’s attack on neighboring Ukraine is ongoing in Eastern Europe and hundreds, potentially thousands, of Ukrainians have died as of Feb. 28. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine on three fronts early Thursday, Feb. 24, “bombarding cities, towns and villages.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
KAKE TV

Vandals topple tombstones, shatter urns at Ukrainian cemetery in Maryland

DUNDALK, Md. (WBAL) — Police are looking for whoever is responsible for vandalizing a Ukrainian cemetery. Myron Skyrczuk told 11 News he found the damage while visiting his brother's grave at the St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church Cemetery. "I would never do anything like this stupid, desecrate somebody's final...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore’s Ukrainian Community Worries For Loved Ones, Uncertain Future After Russian Invasion

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s tight-knit Ukrainian community is on edge and concerned about the safety of loved ones impacted by the Russian invasion. “It’s hard to see a nation being so violated,” John Wojtowycz told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. His parents came here from Ukraine decades ago, and he fought back tears talking about how the people of Ukraine are now fighting for the future of their country. “That’s the spirit that will not be broken,” he said. Wojtowycz is a member of St. Michael Ukrainian Church in Eastern Baltimore, which has been holding prayer vigils. His friend Steve Humeniuk read to Hellgren...
BALTIMORE, MD
MSNBC

Racist AZ senator reads unhinged speech before being censured

A bipartisan group of Arizona state senators voted to censure GOP state Sen. Wendy Rogers on Tuesday after she called for public hangings while addressing a white nationalist conference last week. Earlier Tuesday, she vowed to “personally destroy” any Republican “communists” who voted to censure her.
ARIZONA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Videos: Ukrainians are destroying Russia’s tanks

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine began its second week on Thursday, both sides have inflicted heavy combat losses. While exact combat losses for each side are difficult to independently verify at this time, videos shared widely on social media over the last week have shown the various ways Ukrainian forces have destroyed invading Russian military vehicles.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy