Ukrainian headstones vandalized in Baltimore

Police in Pennsylvania are investigating after three nearby Roman Catholic cemeteries were vandalized and swastikas were spray-painted on several headstones. Officers were called to St. Benedict Cemetery in Plymouth Township early Thursday. They also found more swastikas on headstones at Old St. Matthew Cemetery in Conshohocken and at St. Matthew Cemetery in Whitemarsh Township. It […]
This is the moment a Russian soldier held two grenades in the air as he walked among Ukrainians demanding that they surrender. Footage, filmed in Konotop, shows the Russian serviceman holding what appear to be two grenades above his head as he walked through a crowd of furious Ukrainian citizens shouting 'shame'.
WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - Before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, U.S. intelligence had predicted a blistering assault by Moscow that would quickly mobilize the vast Russian air power that its military assembled in order to dominate Ukraine's skies. But the first six days have confounded those expectations and instead seen...
The State of Maryland is standing in solidarity with a Ukrainian church in Baltimore, whose cemetery had some of its headstones defaced in the wake of the Russian invasion. More than 50 headstones at St. Michael’s Ukrainian Cemetery were found damaged — most being knocked over — around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, Baltimore County police reported.
Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
Yevhen Malyshev -- a former Ukrainian biathlete -- lost his life while defending his country in the war with Russia ... officials announced Wednesday. He was only 19 years old. The International Biathlon Union's executive board released a statement confirming the tragic news earlier this week ... saying Malyshev died...
The US "Doomsday Plane" has been spotted flying over Nebraska amid rising tensions with Russia. At the height of the Cold War, when nuclear exchanges seemed like a plausible scenario, both the US and the Soviet Union commissioned Doomsday planes. They are designed to function as flying war rooms, from which the superpowers' leaders could issue commands should a nuclear conflict ensue.
Headstones were found knocked down and desecrated at a Ukrainian church’s cemetery in Maryland last week and police say they’re investigating. Reports of the damaged cemetery come as Russia’s attack on neighboring Ukraine is ongoing in Eastern Europe and hundreds, potentially thousands, of Ukrainians have died as of Feb. 28. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine on three fronts early Thursday, Feb. 24, “bombarding cities, towns and villages.”
DUNDALK, Md. (WBAL) — Police are looking for whoever is responsible for vandalizing a Ukrainian cemetery. Myron Skyrczuk told 11 News he found the damage while visiting his brother's grave at the St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church Cemetery. "I would never do anything like this stupid, desecrate somebody's final...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s tight-knit Ukrainian community is on edge and concerned about the safety of loved ones impacted by the Russian invasion.
“It’s hard to see a nation being so violated,” John Wojtowycz told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. His parents came here from Ukraine decades ago, and he fought back tears talking about how the people of Ukraine are now fighting for the future of their country. “That’s the spirit that will not be broken,” he said.
Wojtowycz is a member of St. Michael Ukrainian Church in Eastern Baltimore, which has been holding prayer vigils.
His friend Steve Humeniuk read to Hellgren...
Maryland state and local leaders joined Baltimore's Ukrainian community Monday in prayer. The Ukrainian and American flags flew side by side Monday in front St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church in southeast Baltimore. Gov. Larry Hogan and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski joined members of the church in prayer...
A bipartisan group of Arizona state senators voted to censure GOP state Sen. Wendy Rogers on Tuesday after she called for public hangings while addressing a white nationalist conference last week. Earlier Tuesday, she vowed to “personally destroy” any Republican “communists” who voted to censure her.
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine began its second week on Thursday, both sides have inflicted heavy combat losses. While exact combat losses for each side are difficult to independently verify at this time, videos shared widely on social media over the last week have shown the various ways Ukrainian forces have destroyed invading Russian military vehicles.
In a bipartisan and bicameral effort, Colorado senators and representatives at the state capitol adopted a resolution entitled: Support for Ukraine Against Russian Aggression. Gabrielle Franklin reports.
Comments / 0