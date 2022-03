The MLB and MLBPA couldn’t reach an agreement this week and the lockout has now resulted in canceled games. This all could have been avoided. Major League Baseball owners imposed a lockout on Dec. 2 and framed it as “jumpstarting” negotiations. They waited 43 days to start talks with the MLBPA and threatened to miss a month of regular-season games after setting an arbitrary deadline. At the 11th hour, they made their “best and final offer” which was universally rejected by the players.

