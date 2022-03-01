ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Charity regulator looks into Abramovich's plan for Chelsea

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sBekT_0eSGbkZq00

Roman Abramovich's attempt to shift the “stewardship and care” of Chelsea to the Premier League club's foundation has sparked the trustees to report the move to the British body overseeing charities.

The unexpected announcement from the Chelsea owner, which lacked full clarity, was issued on Saturday following calls for him to be targeted by British sanctions regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and to sell the club.

The Charity Commission, which regulates the Chelsea Foundation, has received a “serious incident report” from its trustees amid concerns about how Abramovich's plan can be enacted.

The foundation's chairman is Bruce Buck, who has also chaired Chelsea for most of the 19 years the Russian oligarch has owned the west London club. Beyond women's team manager Emma Hayes and director of finance Paul Ramos, the trustees with more separation from the club are British Olympic Association chairman Hugh Robertson, lawyer John Devine and anti-discrimination leader Piara Powar, the executive director of the FARE network.

The Charity Commission is seeking further information from them about the running of the club and the foundation.

“We have contacted the charity seeking information," the commission said, “and, in line with our guidance, the charity has also made a report to the commission.”

Chris Bryant, a legislator in Britain's opposition Labour Party, has been urging Abramovich to sell Chelsea over the last week. Bryant accused Abramovich in the House of Commons last week of having “links to the Russian state and his public association with corrupt activity and practices."

In a fresh intervention on Abramovich on Tuesday, Bryant told Parliament: "I think he’s terrified of being sanctioned, which is why he’s already going to sell his home tomorrow, and sell another flat as well. My anxiety is that we are taking too long about these things.”

Bryant also raised concerns about another Premier League club, Everton, which had funding via sponsorship from a company owned by Alisher Usmanov, the Russian metals tycoon who has been sanctioned by the European Union.

“Everton should certainly be cutting ties with him already,” Bryant said.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel responded by saying that broadly “there is a lot of detailed work taking place on sanctions.”

Abramovich has provided no indication that he is going to sell Chelsea, nor what exactly it means to be giving “stewardship and care” of the club to trustees who he said are "in the best position to look after the interests of the club, players, staff, and fans.”

The trustees have not publicly accepted Abramovich's plan. Chelsea itself has also issued no comment, beyond remarks from manager Thomas Tuchel that indicated little difference to the running of the club led by director Marina Granovskaia, a long-standing associate of Abramovich, and technical director Petr Cech, the former goalkeeper.

“We try to be calm here, we are calm in the center of a storm, of some noise around us that we cannot control and we are not responsible for," Tuchel said during a heated news conference. “For me as a coach and in charge of the first team that decision (by Abramovich) does not change too much the daily business."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was challenged on Tuesday during a visit to Poland about Abramovich.

“You are talking about more sanctions prime minister," said Daria Kaleniuk, executive director of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, a Ukrainian civil society organization, "but Roman Abramovich is not sanctioned, he’s in London, his children are not in the bombardments, his children are there in London.”

There was no specific response by Johnson.

Abramovich has yet to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin for launching the invasion of Ukraine.

“Every right thinking person should denounce what Putin has done,” British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said when asked about Abramovich.

———

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

The Russian Elite Can’t Stand the Sanctions

The United States, United Kingdom, and European Union had barely announced sanctions on overseas Russian wealth when the oligarchs began to whine and protest. That meant the policy—enacted after Russia invaded Ukraine—was working as intended, to punish Russia’s elites for supporting President Vladimir Putin. By last weekend in Moscow, the Russian-state-television host Vladimir Solovyev raged on camera over what the sanctions would mean for him personally: loss of access to his two luxury homes in Lake Como, Italy, near the villa of George Clooney.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea's charity trustees have yet to accept offer from Roman Abramovich to take 'stewardship and care' of the club and have requested further details... while some may TURN DOWN the Russian owner's request

Chelsea's charity trustees have yet to accept Roman Abramovich's offer to give us them 'stewardship and care' of the club and some of them may not do so. Sportsmail has learned that the seven trustees of the Chelsea Foundation, who include Chelsea Ladies manager Emma Hayes, were only informed of Abramovich's plans shortly before they were announced on Saturday evening and have responded with a request for further details.
CHARITIES
Daily Mail

'Good riddance!': Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich 'is one of the worst things to happen to English football', according to Simon Jordan... as he insists the outgoing Chelsea owner has made football 'financially unviable'

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan insists Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been one of the worst things for English football. Abramovich revealed last week that he has put the Stamford Bridge club up for sale and that he is writing off the £1.5billion debt he is owed by the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Alisher Usmanov
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Chris Bryant
Person
Emma Hayes
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Boris Johnson
Reuters

Euro mired while Ukraine war weighs on growth

SINGAPORE, March 8 (Reuters) - The euro was pinned near a 22-month low on Tuesday as war in Ukraine has darkened Europe's economic outlook, while commodity currencies took a breather in their weeks-long rally. The euro was doing its best to bounce after six straight sessions of selling, but at...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charities#London Club#Premier League Club#The Charity Commission#The Chelsea Foundation#Russian#Fare#Labour Party#The House Of Commons#Parliament
The Week

Kremlin publishes list of countries it has deemed 'unfriendly' toward Russia

The Russian government on Monday shared an official list of countries and foreign states it's declared as having committed "unfriendly actions" against "Russia, Russian companies, and citizens," per the Jersualem Post and Newsweek. According to the Jersualem Post, the countries and territories mentioned include Australia, the U.K., member states of...
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

567K+
Followers
140K+
Post
302M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy