If you’re dreading yard work because of all the heavy gas-powered tools in your garage right now, fret no more. Today, you can pick up a 20V cordless leaf blower for just $51, which is a massive savings from its normal $85 going rate. Designed to last up to 20 minutes on a single charge, that should be plenty of time to do the finishing touches on your yard before heading inside after a long day’s work on mowing, edging, and trimming. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

ELECTRONICS ・ 21 HOURS AGO