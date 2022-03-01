ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Martinville, LA

St. Martinville under boil water advisory Tuesday

By KATC News
 2 days ago
A boil water advisory is in effect for residents of st. Martinville.

The advisory was issued Monday, February 28, after water was shut off to fix a broken water line.

Water was shut off at 10:30 pm and was expected to remain off for three to four hours while crews made repairs.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

