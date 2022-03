Three people have been arrested and charged with murder in the killing of a Paterson woman found beaten to death last week in the trunk of a vehicle, authorities said. The body of Stephanie DeJesus, 38, was found about 8 p.m. last Friday after police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at James Street and Ryerson Avenue in Paterson, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes.

PATERSON, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO