Matt Barr to Star in ‘Walker: Independence’ Pilot at The CW

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
 3 days ago

Matt Barr, who plays Hoyt Rawlins in The CW‘s Walker, has been cast in the upcoming spinoff sequel Walker: Independence as another character with the same name. As reported by Deadline, Barr will play Hoyt Rawlins in the 1800s-set series, which follows the affluent Abby Walker, whose husband is murdered in...

