Zac Taylor and Duke Tobin to Meet With Media at NFL Combine on Tuesday

By James Rapien
 3 days ago

CINCINNATI — The NFL Combine starts today in Indianapolis.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin will both meet with the media this afternoon. We'll have video of both news conferences, along with noteworthy quotes and reaction to their comments.

It's the first time Tobin has spoke since Cincinnati's run to Super Bowl LVI. Taylor talked last month, but this is our first chance to get an idea of the Bengals' offseason plan.

They certainly need to upgrade their offensive line, but also have plenty of decisions to make about their own guys. From Jessie Bates to B.J. Hill and Larry Ogunjobi, there are multiple Bengals that are set to become free agents.

We'll have wall-to-wall coverage from the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday afternoon.

