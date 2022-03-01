Zac Taylor and Duke Tobin to Meet With Media at NFL Combine on Tuesday

CINCINNATI — The NFL Combine starts today in Indianapolis.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin will both meet with the media this afternoon. We'll have video of both news conferences, along with noteworthy quotes and reaction to their comments.

It's the first time Tobin has spoke since Cincinnati's run to Super Bowl LVI. Taylor talked last month, but this is our first chance to get an idea of the Bengals' offseason plan.

They certainly need to upgrade their offensive line, but also have plenty of decisions to make about their own guys. From Jessie Bates to B.J. Hill and Larry Ogunjobi, there are multiple Bengals that are set to become free agents.

We'll have wall-to-wall coverage from the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday afternoon.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest news and rumors, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Should Bengals Make Run at Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman?

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals