7 key factors that are holding you back from growing your salary

It may sound counterintuitive, but sometimes the perception of success is a hidden force that can hold your business back. You think that because you have so much work coming in that you’ve achieved your end goal. But what if there could be more? What if you can build something that can live beyond your day-to-day involvement and maybe even your lifetime? Unlocking the next level requires a business owner to think not just about success in terms of today‘s profits but also in terms of the longevity of the business itself. Can it survive if you are not around?

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO