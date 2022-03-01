ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trashman Finds Bag of Kittens Dumped in the Garbage After Hearing Cries

By Rebecca Flood
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The garbage worker struggled to open the plastic bag that contained a litter of...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 80

Brooklyn Soul
6d ago

another disgusting animal abuse story. these poor little kitties and their mom, how cruel all around. so glad this worker heard the little cries. and hopefully now they have a chance for a good life with owners we care.

Reply
52
Loraine Busch
6d ago

THANK YOU! 😻 THANK YOU! 😻 THANK YOU! 😻 TO the loving, kind, humble HUMAN BEINGS who saved these poor kittens. Your thoughtfulness is MUCH GREATLY APPRECIATED!! 🥰🥰😻😻😻😻

Reply
49
Roslyn Porter
6d ago

yes humans whom don't love themselves abusing abandoning animals will do the same t[ their children and other adults. These kittens are Sooo Sweet.

Reply
40
