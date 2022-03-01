ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

After Russia Invades Ukraine, China Says U.S. Support for Taiwan 'Futile'

By John Feng
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago

American support for Taiwan will be in vain, a Chinese government spokesperson has said, as a delegation of former U.S. officials landed in Taipei on Tuesday—a move seen as President Joe Biden 's way of reassuring the island nation's public following Russia 's invasion of Ukraine .

Taiwan has been awash with news about Vladimir Putin 's bloody military operation against Kyiv for six consecutive days.

Observers the world over were quick to predict that China's President Xi Jinping would soon attempt the same against Taiwan, which Beijing has claimed for more than 70 years, and about which successive Chinese leaders have created mythologies not dissimilar to those believed in the Kremlin about Ukraine.

"The will of the Chinese people to defend our national sovereignty and territorial integrity is unwavering," China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a daily press briefing.

"Whoever the United States sends to show so-called support for Taiwan will be futile."

Washington should handle the subject of Taiwan "prudently," he said, "so as not to further seriously undermine China-U.S. relations on the whole."

Biden's delegation is led by Mike Mullen , one-time chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations. With him are former senior defense officials Meghan O'Sullivan, Michele Flournoy, as well as ex-national security advisers Mike Green and Evan Medeiros.

They landed at Taipei's Songshan Airport just after 4 p.m. local time.

They are scheduled to meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen , her national security staff, and Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng on Wednesday.

U.S. officials who told Reuters about the visit beforehand didn't explicitly link the trip to ongoing hostilities in Ukraine and Washington's need to show resolve in Asia, but said the move was to demonstrate the Biden administration's "rock solid" support for Taiwan.

Speaking in parliament ahead of the delegation's arrival, Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu told lawmakers that Taipei was notified of the visit "a day or two" after Putin ordered Russian forces across the border into Kyiv-held territory.

Other senior officials, including Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang, said they welcomed the display of solitary from the U.S. Wu later met the group on the tarmac.

Before the high-level visit was announced, however, the U.S. had already signaled its priorities in the Indo-Pacific by sailing a U.S. Navy warship through the Taiwan Strait on February 26, around 48 hours after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

Wang, the Chinese spokesperson, called the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson as piece of "scrap metal" and the American military presence a "gimmick."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dryqn_0eSGY6RG00

The Mullen-led delegation is the second dispatched to Taiwan by President Biden, who also sent a group of former senators to the island last April. Also on Wednesday, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his chief China adviser, Miles Yu , are both due in Taipei for their own four-day visit in their capacity as private citizens.

At an event hosted by the German Marshal Fund think tank on Monday, the White House 's Indo-Pacific coordinator, Kurt Campbell , said the U.S. would need to operate in both the European and Pacific theaters, as it had done during World War II and the Cold War.

"It's difficult. It's expensive. But it is also essential, and I believe that we're entering a period where that is what will be demanded of the United States and this generation of Americans," he said, and insisted that it wouldn't mean less attention on Asia.

"There is a deep recognition and intention here inside the government, in the White House, to sustain every element of our engagement in the Indo-Pacific," said Campbell, who believed it was too early to tell what conclusions China had drawn from the first few days of conflict in Eastern Europe.

Campbell said Moscow's "brutality" in Ukraine had placed Beijing at an " awkward nexus " because of its deep association with Russia.

He confirmed reports that said the Biden administration had warned the Chinese leadership about Putin's intentions well in advance, believing Beijing could play a "critical role" in encouraging the increasingly isolated Russian president to reconsider his options.

"We believe they chose not to weigh in in advance in this way," he said.

Comments / 633

Kim Gordon
5d ago

gee I really hated how peaceful the world was when Trump was president... and low gas prices and affordable food was otrocious... and the US pipeline and starting to make our own medicine and telling china to shove it... well.. all so despicable... how are all you Trump haters feeling now.... but hey.. let's go brandon.

Reply(41)
163
OSOK
6d ago

one thing is for sure, if the time of the presidencys were reversed. The left would constantly be fixated as to why all this 💩 was happening under Trump. Since it's China Joe, crickets. #🖕the left

Reply
51
Sarah Peterson
6d ago

Seriously, in every country the top elite will be protected from the nukes. It's civilians who will die. So why be excited to flex power when truly, we have none. We're pawns. Expendable. Putin, Biden, all the tops will be safe.

Reply(15)
49
Related
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
CNBC

Pentagon orders departure of U.S. troops in Ukraine as Russia crisis escalates

WASHINGTON – Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ordered U.S. troops who deployed to Ukraine last year to leave the country and reposition elsewhere in Europe. The new marching order comes as an estimated 100,000 Russian troops equipped with advanced weaponry line Ukraine's eastern border and the northern border with Belarus, a Moscow ally.
MILITARY
Washington Times

China fumes as U.S. approves $100 million Patriot missile deal with Taiwan

The Biden administration has signed off on a $100 million deal with Taiwan to boost its missile defense capabilities, sparking an angry reaction from the Chinese government Tuesday. The deal will provide five years’ worth of engineering support to the island intended to “sustain, maintain and improve the Patriot Air...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WPMI

China picks a side in Russia-Ukraine conflict

WASHINGTON (TND) — Nations are taking sides amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and China appears to have chosen the one most beneficial to its geopolitical goals. This week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his plans to carry out a “special military operation” in Eastern Ukraine, and Ukrainian officials have confirmed they are being attacked by Russian forces on multiple fronts. Casualties have reportedly already begun to occur.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Campbell
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Tsai Ing Wen
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Joseph Wu
Person
Mike Pompeo
Washington Post

Putin’s war drives Trump’s personality cult to new lows

Not since the days after Sept. 11, 2001, have Americans been as united on an issue of foreign policy as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In the new Washington Post-ABC poll, 80 percent of Americans, including more than three quarters of Democrats and Republicans, view Russia as unfriendly or an enemy — the highest level of animosity toward Moscow since the Cold War. But Russian President Vladimir Putin still has one prominent American admirer: former president Donald Trump. And in the United States, Putin’s war has taken Trump’s personality cult to new lows.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine#Taiwan Strait#American#Chinese#Foreign Ministry#The Joint Chiefs Of Staff#Defense#Reuters
Fortune

Russia buys 70% of its chips from China, but the U.S.’s blockade of American semiconductors will still hit Putin hard

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Late on Thursday, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a second tranche of sanctions against Russia’s business interests that contained a dramatic broadside: a complete embargo on selling semiconductors to Russia.
U.S. POLITICS
The Atlantic

China Now Understands What a Nuclear Rivalry Looks Like

The prospect of nuclear war doesn’t get much attention these days outside of think tanks, intelligence agencies, and generals’ quarters. The world’s Cold War nuclear nightmare faded with the collapse of the Soviet Union three decades ago. The notion that anyone might use them in a contest of mutual destruction seems like a relic of the Cuban missile crisis—a dark memory from a bygone era.
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
Country
China
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Slate

Putin Has a New, Brutal Backup Plan in Ukraine

Even if Vladimir Putin decides not to invade Ukraine, as he has signaled the past few days, that might not mean he’ll end the crisis peacefully or diplomatically. The Russian president has another card he might play—a brusque, brutal move that would end the standoff to his advantage.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
824K+
Followers
85K+
Post
768M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy