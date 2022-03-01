ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Can you play Terraria on Steam Deck?

By Colton Deck
dotesports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Steam Deck launch in full swing, Valve is still working on verifying the compatibility of the Steam catalog. Luckily for early adopters, there are already around 400 verified games that Valve calls great experiences on the Steam Deck. Many of these titles lend themselves just...

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Users Can Grab A Bunch New Free Games Right Now

Consider this your friendly reminder that the latest batch of free PlayStation games are available to download right this second. Late last month, Sony confirmed that PlayStation Plus subscribers would be able to download EA Sports UFC 4, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure, and Planet Coaster: Console Edition as part of PS Plus' February 2022 lineup.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Makes One of Its Highest-Rated Games Free

The Epic Games Store has a new free game, and it's one of the digital PC storefront's highest-rated games. Unfortunately, if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X or any other platform that isn't PC, you're not eligible for this free game. You have to be an Epic Games Store user on PC. That said, even if you don't currently own a PC that can play the free game, we recommend you create an account and claim the offer. Having an Epic Games Store account costs nothing, and you never know in the future when you will have a PC that can play games. And for what it's worth, just about any PC or laptop should be able to run the game with minimal problems as it's not very technically demanding.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

I won't buy a Steam Deck until Valve fixes these issues

After several months of delay, the Steam Deck is finally due to arrive on February 25 for those who were able to pre-order the console. Valve’s latest venture into gaming hardware is expected to toe the line between PC and handheld consoles, allowing gamers to enjoy their Steam library on the go.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The Steam Deck is already the emulation system of my dreams

Don't tell my boss, but a PlayStation 2 JRPG almost derailed my Steam Deck review. I was prepared to put in some long gaming hours to write about gaming on the Deck, but I wasn't prepared for 15-year-old games to keep distracting me away from my Steam library. I had to tear myself away to play other games on the Steam Deck, and every time I returned to Persona 3 I got a new jolt of excitement because it just worked so damn well.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Device#Valve#Stardew Valley#Video Game#Steam
Tom's Hardware

Valve's Steam Deck Verifier Tool Checks Your Games Catalog

Prospective Steam Deck owners close to exploding with anticipation over their shiny new handheld’s imminent delivery can now increase their levels of tumult and titillation with a new online Steam tool that checks your existing game library for compatibility. The tool is very simple to use. Just point your...
VIDEO GAMES
pocketnow.com

Valve’s Steam Deck is now available for purchase

It is finally here. Valve has officially launched the Steam Valve, and it is available for purchase by those who managed to reserve this new gaming console. The company started sending emails to those select few to provide ordering details. Valve’s Steam Deck is already available for purchase. So this...
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Things Are Getting Worse For Steam Deck

Despite Valve making bold claims about the Steam Deck's performance capabilities and introducing a new feature that makes the Steam Deck the ultimate PC gaming device, the platform is getting off to a rocky start. After fans received the terrible news of a delay, things seemed to be going smoothly for a while, but recent reviews of the Steam Deck indicate a new problem with the portable console: its battery life. An underperforming battery — plus one game's lack of plans to update for the Steam Deck — could be ruining the system's plans to dominate the market.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Wired

You Have Steam Deck Questions, We’ve Got Answers

Valve’s new portable console, the Steam Deck (not to be confused with Elgato’s Stream Deck), officially launched on Friday. If you preordered early, you should have yours in hand starting this week, Valve tells WIRED. You’ll likely find it’s not the easiest device to navigate, as it has lots of settings and customization options and doesn’t come with any instructions. We’re here to help.
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

The Ascent RPG action will be unleashed on PS5 and PS4 after its Xbox exclusive: date and trailer

Neon Giant wants to bring its video game to the largest number of users and today opens reservations on Sony consoles. Curve Games and Neon Giant They put an end to about two months of rumors and confirm the launch of The Ascent on PS5 and PS4 for this March 24ththus allowing PlayStation users to enjoy the successful RPG with a cyberpunk setting. In addition, reservations for the video game are opened today, having incentive one RPEG 33 rocket launcher with a unique laser sight in blue.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

PS5 Restock Tracker: Where to Track Down a Console This Weekend

PS5 restocks at the most popular places haven't been happening much this month, which is a massive departure from how frequently you could get one in January. Sony warned us that PS5 restocks would slow down after the holidays due to chip shortages, which has forced retailers to change how and when console drops happen. GameStop has moved almost entirely to selling bundles inside stores to encourage you to shop for more than just the console, for example. We know Target is stocking consoles at as many of its locations as possible to be sold in a larger PS5 restock event, while Best Buy and Walmart have started almost exclusively selling consoles as more expensive bundles with extra things included.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Microsoft Flight Simulator can now run on Xbox One thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming

Microsoft Flight Simulator is launching on Xbox Cloud Gaming today, allowing Xbox One owners to access the game for the first time. The Xbox Series X / S exclusive was previously only playable on the latest Xbox consoles, but you can now play Microsoft Flight Simulator through a web browser, on Android and iOS devices, and on Xbox One consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

Valve president Gabe Newell is hand-delivering Steam Decks

Steam Decks are finally arriving in the hands of customers after last week's launch, and some recipients near Valve's office got quite a surprise with their console delivery: A face-to-face meeting with Valve boss, Gabe Newell. In a video posted to Twitter, we see Newell signing and hand-delivering some nearby...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Valve Willing To Work With Microsoft On Bringing Game Pass To Steam

Steam might some day offer its users access to Microsoft’s Game Pass subscription service, reports PC Gamer. Gabe Newell - the co-founder of Valve, the company behind the PC distribution platform in question - spoke to PC Gamer for a feature on its new Steam Deck, the handheld hoping to take PC games (and the Steam library) away from the desktop and on the move. He was asked if Valve might consider its own subscription service like Game Pass, to which Newell replied:
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

PlayStation Plus Free Games For March 2022 Release Date, Titles & Teasers: Ark: Survival Evolved, Ghostrunner, Team Sonic Racing And More

Here are the confirmed PlayStation Plus Free Games for March 2022. Sony has officially revealed the new lineup of free games that would come to PlayStation Plus in March 2022. The company’s official announcement came just days after a leak revealed two of the three suspected free games to be made available in the subscription service next month.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Divisive N64 Game Getting Physical Release on Nintendo Switch

A divisive, cult-classic Nintendo 64 game is getting a physical release on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, Nintendo Switch OLED. Back in January, after its initial PC release, a remaster of Shadow Man was released via Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One, but only digitally. As a result, if you wanted a physical copy of the game, you needed to own an original copy of the game on N64, PS1, PC, or Sega Dreamcast. Of course, physical copies of the original game aren't easy to come by, with these versions of the game being 23 years old. That said, if you dreamed of adding Shadow Man to your physical collection, you can now do exactly this, courtesy of Limited Run Games, via Nintendo Switch or PS4.
VIDEO GAMES
komando.com

Top 10 smartphone games to play now: Beatstar, Monument Valley 2, Tetris

Smartphones changed the gaming industry. While handheld consoles have been around for decades, mobile gaming grew thanks to the popularity of smartphones. If you’re on social media, you’ve probably seen posts consisting of colored boxes and nothing else. What is that? It’s Wordle, the daily word game taking over the world. While Wordle is one of the best free games out there, it seems to have some ulterior motives. Tap or click here for our report.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Back 4 Blood’s first DLC adds new cleaners and monsters

Back 4 Blood‘s first expansion finally has a launch date, and developer Turtle Rock Studios has already revealed the new content players can expect for its co-op zombie shooter. Tunnels of Terror will be coming to Fort Hope on April 12th, 2022. Here's a little sneak peek on what...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Valve says Steam Deck production will 'be in the hundreds of thousands' by next month

If you're sat in the long queue for a Valve Steam Deck then designer, Lawrence Yang, has some positive words of encouragement, mainly regarding how many Decks the company is going to be producing now that we've had an effective launch of the device. Speaking with IGN (via Forbes) he says the company expects the launch to "ramp very quickly" and that by the second month hundreds of thousands of Decks will be filing off the production line.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy