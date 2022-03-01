ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: Epizyme Q4 Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
 2 days ago
Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Epizyme missed estimated earnings by 8.89%, reporting an EPS of $-0.49 versus an estimate of $-0.45.

Revenue was up $3.21 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 0.41% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Epizyme's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020

EPS Estimate -0.48 -0.62 -0.58 -0.58

EPS Actual -0.64 -0.63 -0.69 -0.65

Revenue Estimate 13.18M 8.72M 6.56M 6.19M

Revenue Actual 5.20M 13.01M 7.63M 8.38M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

