Kohl's: Q4 Earnings Insights

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kohl's beat estimated earnings by 3.77%, reporting an EPS of $2.2 versus an estimate of $2.12.

Revenue was up $358.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.01 which was followed by a 8.75% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kohl's's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020

EPS Estimate 0.64 1.16 0.04 1.01

EPS Actual 1.65 2.48 1.05 1.07

Revenue Estimate 4.27B 3.99B 3.48B 5.86B

Revenue Actual 4.60B 4.45B 3.89B 6.14B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Kohl's management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $7.0 and $7.5 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 229.55% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Kohl's, a bullish signal to many investors.

