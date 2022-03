Lawmakers behind a bill to revamp diagnostics regulation are eyeing FDA user fee legislation as a vehicle for pushing their proposal across the finish line. “The time for Congress to clarify the rules of the road for diagnostic testing is now,” Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-Ind.) said Tuesday during a Friends of Cancer Research event. He and Rep. Diana DeGette (D-Colo.) are working to advance their measure, nearly a decade in the making, “on its own or attached to must-pass bills like MDUFA,” the next iteration of the Medical Device User Fee Amendments that’s up for renewal this year.

