Recap: Novanta Q4 Earnings

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 06:59 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Novanta beat estimated earnings by 4.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.64.

Revenue was up $51.46 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 2.57% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Novanta's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020

EPS Estimate 0.60 0.51 0.39 0.44

EPS Actual 0.75 0.62 0.58 0.53

Revenue Estimate 172.06M 164.32M 156.28M 147.05M

Revenue Actual 177.73M 167.52M 162.58M 147.50M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.