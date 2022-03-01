ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chimerix: Q4 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
 2 days ago
Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Chimerix missed estimated earnings by 164.71%, reporting an EPS of $-0.45 versus an estimate of $-0.17.

Revenue was up $1.07 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 6.39% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Chimerix's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020

EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.19 -0.41 -0.20

EPS Actual -0.21 -0.21 -0.18 -0.19

Revenue Estimate 5.98M 480.00K 450.00K 1.03M

Revenue Actual 107.00K 391.00K 1.44M 1.12M

