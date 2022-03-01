ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: Builders FirstSource Q4 Earnings

 2 days ago
Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Builders FirstSource beat estimated earnings by 45.55%, reporting an EPS of $2.78 versus an estimate of $1.91.

Revenue was up $2.10 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.77 which was followed by a 2.81% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Builders FirstSource's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020

EPS Estimate 1.62 1.27 0.71 0.90

EPS Actual 3.39 2.76 1.10 1.26

Revenue Estimate 4.80B 4.65B 3.78B 2.57B

Revenue Actual 5.51B 5.58B 4.20B 2.53B

