Recap: Sotera Health Q4 Earnings

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 07:15 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sotera Health beat estimated earnings by 4.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.22.

Revenue was up $24.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 5.68% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sotera Health's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020

EPS Estimate 0.20 0.21 0.16 0.07

EPS Actual 0.21 0.26 0.18 0.09

Revenue Estimate 221.61M 227.21M 207.38M 209.56M

Revenue Actual 226.16M 251.92M 212.15M 216.84M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.