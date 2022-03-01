ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico's FAS: Q4 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
 2 days ago
Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Chico's FAS beat estimated earnings by 80.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.05.

Revenue was up $110.07 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 7.85% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Chico's FAS's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020

EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.07 -0.17 -0.32

EPS Actual 0.18 0.21 -0.08 -0.68

Revenue Estimate 426.10M 407.35M 320.65M 447.60M

Revenue Actual 453.64M 472.06M 387.96M 386.20M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

