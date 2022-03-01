Manchester United: Q2 Earnings Insights

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Manchester United reported an EPS of $0.06 .

Revenue was up $21.74 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 1.19% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Manchester United's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate -0.25 -15 -4

EPS Actual -0.11 -0.29 -0.18 0.29

Revenue Estimate 164.22M 104.00M 152.06M 219.07M

Revenue Actual 174.35M 131.37M 163.09M 228.20M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.