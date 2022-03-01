ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United: Q2 Earnings Insights

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Manchester United reported an EPS of $0.06 .

Revenue was up $21.74 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 1.19% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Manchester United's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate -0.25 -15 -4

EPS Actual -0.11 -0.29 -0.18 0.29

Revenue Estimate 164.22M 104.00M 152.06M 219.07M

Revenue Actual 174.35M 131.37M 163.09M 228.20M

