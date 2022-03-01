Recap: Bentley Systems Q4 Earnings
Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Bentley Systems beat estimated earnings by 35.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.17.
Revenue was up $48.16 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 5.11% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bentley Systems's past performance:
Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.17 0.14 0.15 0.16
EPS Actual 0.17 0.23 0.20 0.17
Revenue Estimate 247.66M 212.40M 214.67M 212.81M
Revenue Actual 248.48M 222.93M 222.00M 219.57M
