Recap: Bentley Systems Q4 Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QEudt_0eSGWRHw00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bentley Systems beat estimated earnings by 35.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.17.

Revenue was up $48.16 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 5.11% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bentley Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020

EPS Estimate 0.17 0.14 0.15 0.16

EPS Actual 0.17 0.23 0.20 0.17

Revenue Estimate 247.66M 212.40M 214.67M 212.81M

Revenue Actual 248.48M 222.93M 222.00M 219.57M

