Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: what VCs miss about SaaS revenue, Intel’s new chip play and where enterprise tech execs are going next. Despite the shift to the cloud, there’s no shortage of interest in data infrastructure. Global spending on data center infrastructure is expected to grow by 10% over the next five years to reach $350 billion, according to a report from the Dell’Oro Group.

MARKETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO