WWE

Jon Moxley's Opponent Announced For Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 8

By Jeremy Lambert
 2 days ago
Jon Moxley has a challenger for Bloodsport. Josh Barnett announced that Jon Moxley will take on Biff Busick (formerly Oney Lorcan) at Bloodsport 8 on March 31. Moxley is 2-1 at Bloodsport, picking up...

