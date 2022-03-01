ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB gives itself six hours to save start of season as player talks struggle on

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UrhTw_0eSGVofy00
New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer signs autographs for fans following labor talks earlier this week.

Major League Baseball gave itself and the players’ association six hours to salvage opening day.

After 13 bargaining sessions lasting nearly 17 hours produced progress toward a labor deal but left the sides still far apart, MLB extended its deadline to Tuesday at 5pm. The sides planned to resume talks at 11am on the ninth straight day of bargaining.

Commissioner Rob Manfred had said Monday was the last possible day to reach an agreement that would allow the minimum time needed for spring training in order to play openers as scheduled on 31 March. The union said it didn’t necessarily agree to the timeframe and just as the sides agreed to recess at 2.30am, MLB gave players the new deadline.

“We want to exhaust every possibility to get a deal done,” an MLB spokesman said.

The players’ association planned to analyze the latest proposals and prepare a response for when talks resume at Roger Dean Stadium, the vacant spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals.

The sides agreed, subject to an overall deal, to expand the postseason from 10 to 12 teams, rather than the 14 MLB had hoped for. But on central economics, the sides were still searching for agreement, including the minimum salary and the luxury tax threshold.

Players and the league had met just six times on core economics during the first 10 weeks of the lockout.

Emotions became more heated as the sides pressed for each other’s bottom line on Monday.

Philadelphia star Bryce Harper posted a photo on Instagram altered to show him in a Japanese baseball uniform with the words: “Yomiuri Giants you up? Got some time to kill.”

Yankees pitcher Jameson Taillon, who attended negotiations last week, tweeted: “Players are used to their ‘threats.’ Owners actions have made it clear all along that they have a set [number] of games where they still make profits/get TV money. They don’t want to play. It’s sad that these are the guys who drive the direction and ‘future’ of our amazing sport.”

Players would lose $20.5m in salary for each day of the season that is canceled, according to a study by the Associated Press, and the 30 teams would lose large sums that are harder to pin down.

Spring training games were to have begun on Saturday, but baseball’s ninth work stoppage and first since 1995 already has led to exhibitions being canceled through 7 March.

Not since 30 August 2002, has MLB come this close to losing regular-season games to labor strife. The union was set to strike at 3.20pm, but roughly 25 consecutive hours of meetings and caucuses culminated in an agreement at 11.45am.

