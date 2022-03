The touchdown celebration that became the symbol of Alabama’s 2021 football season morphed into a sign of victory for the Tide’s in-state rivals. Auburn men’s basketball players struck the “Crimson Crane” pose after a January win in Coleman Coliseum, as did the Tigers’ gymnastics team after a win over Alabama later that month in Auburn Arena. Same for Auburn’s swimming and diving team, and its club hockey team.

AUBURN, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO