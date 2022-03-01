ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

'Putin will not hesitate to send agents to kill UK citizens, even disguised as refugees': Ex-minister Mark Harper warns Russia could disguise SPIES as civilians fleeing invasion as Boris doubles offer to help 200,000 Ukrainians displaced by war

By Jack Maidment, Deputy Political Editor For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A senior Tory MP today warned Russia could try to disguise agents as Ukrainian refugees to enter the UK and carry out a repeat of the Salisbury spy attack.

Mark Harper, the former chief whip, said the Russian regime 'will not hesitate to send agents here to kill British citizens' as he urged the Government to maintain strict checks on the people coming to the UK.

Mr Harper said it is 'really important that we continue to keep the biometric checks in place' because he can 'still remember what happened in Salisbury' in 2018 when a Novichok nerve agent was used on the streets of the Wiltshire city.

Home Secretary Priti Patel insisted the checks will be kept in place amid calls from some MPs to cut 'red tape' to make it easier for Ukrainian refugees to come to Britain.

Ms Patel told the House of Commons that Russian troops are 'seeking to infiltrate and merge with Ukrainian forces' and 'extremists are on the ground in the region too'.

She said that because of this, combined with 'Putin's willingness to do violence on British soil', the Government 'cannot suspend any security or biometric checks on people we welcome to our country'.

It came as Boris Johnson today predicted more than 200,000 Ukrainian refugees could come to the UK after ministers offered more help to people fleeing the Russian invasion.

The Prime Minister said Vladimir Putin's attack had 'already forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes and we must prepare for an even larger outflow' as the conflict worsens.

Mr Johnson said 'many people in Britain will of course want to help Ukrainian refugees', with ministers now allowing Ukrainians living in the UK to bring their relatives here.

The premier said the numbers are 'hard to calculate' but it could be in excess of 200,000 - double an initial Government estimate of 100,000 - after ministers today decided to extend the refugee scheme.

The original scheme allowed people to be reunited with their 'immediate family' but Downing Street said it will now be widened to also cover parents, grandparents and children over 18.

Meanwhile, the Government is also creating a 'humanitarian sponsorship pathway' which will allow individuals, charities and business groups to offer to sponsor Ukrainian citizens with no family ties to the UK so they can come to Britain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EXPAW_0eSGVSCs00
Mark Harper, the former chief whip, said the Russian regime 'will not hesitate to send agents here to kill British citizens' as he urged the Government to maintain strict checks on the people coming to the UK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26W5gI_0eSGVSCs00
Home Secretary Priti Patel insisted the checks will be kept in place amid calls from some MPs to make it easier for Ukrainian refugees to come to Britain
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ofRBP_0eSGVSCs00
Boris Johnson today predicted more than 200,000 Ukrainian refugees could come to the UK after ministers offered more help to people fleeing the Russian invasion

Some MPs have urged the Government to waive visa requirements for Ukrainian citizens coming to the UK.

Ms Patel told the Commons this afternoon: 'I have heard some members calling for visa waivers. Russian troops are seeking to infiltrate and merge with Ukrainian forces, extremists are on the ground in the region too.'

The Home Secretary was heckled by some SNP MPs but continued: 'I will continue and perhaps the opposite party members, I will take their questions later on, but I actually do want to emphasise the seriousness of the security situation on the ground and that is not something that can be discounted lightly at all.'

She added: 'Given this and also with Putin's willingness to do violence on British soil and in keeping with our approach which we have retained consistently throughout all emergency evacuations, including that in Afghanistan, we cannot suspend any security or biometric checks on people we welcome to our country.

'We have a collective duty to keep the British people safe and this approach is based on the strongest security advice.'

The SNP's Stuart C. McDonald later told Ms Patel: 'The simple and just response is to waive visa requirements for Ukrainians and offer comprehensive protection, that is the only way to stop splitting up families and the only way to help Ukrainians as a whole, avoiding the red tape that we have already heard about today.'

But Mr Harper hit back and said: 'Could I just gently say to SNP members it is really important that we continue to keep the biometric checks in place.

'I can still remember what happened in Salisbury. The Putin regime is a regime that will not hesitate to send agents here to kill British citizens and it is the Home Secretary's job to make sure we keep people safe.'

Ms Patel yesterday announced the Government was 'giving British nationals and any person settled in the UK the ability to bring over their immediate Ukrainian family members'.

However, that only covered spouses, unmarried partners in relationships of at least two years, parents of children under the age of 18 and children under the age of 18.

Number 10 confirmed at lunchtime that the scheme will be extended to cover more groups.

The Prime Minister's Official Spokesman told reporters: 'The Home Secretary set out the first phase yesterday. But you can be any nationality. It is not about being a UK citizen, you just need to be settled in the UK.

'The extension will cover adult parents, grandparents, children over 18 and siblings in addition to the immediate family members.'

Ms Patel confirmed the extension in the Commons as she said: 'Those joining family in the UK will be granted leave for an initial period of 12 months. They will be able to work and access public funds.'

The Home Secretary also said the Government will set up a 'humanitarian sponsorship pathway' which will 'open up a route to the UK for Ukrainians who may not have family ties with the UK'.

The scheme will allow individuals, charities, businesses and community groups to offer to sponsor Ukrainian citizens so they can come to Britain.

They will initially have leave to remain for 12 months and will be able to work and access public services.

Ms Patel said: 'The Home Office will work closely with all our international partners on the ground to ensure that displaced Ukrainians that are in need of a home are supported.

'My colleague, the Secretary of State for Levelling Up (Michael Gove), will work with the devolved administrations to ensure that those who want to sponsor an individual or a family can volunteer and be matched quickly with Ukrainians in need.

'There will be no numerical limit on this scheme and we will welcome as many Ukrainians as wish to come and have matched sponsors.

'Making a success of the new humanitarian sponsorship pathway will require a national effort from the entire country and our country will rise to that challenge.'

The Government has stressed it is helping the nations surrounding Ukraine to offer support to refugees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31fGKw_0eSGVSCs00
Mr Johnson said 'many people in Britain will of course want to help Ukrainian refugees', with ministers now making it easier for Ukrainians living in the UK to bring their relatives here. A refugee is pictured today at a border checkpoint in Medyka, Poland

Speaking today during a visit to Warsaw in Poland, Mr Johnson said: 'When I spoke to President Biden and fellow leaders last night, we focused on the humanitarian emergency that is now beginning.

'Putin's invasion has already forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes and we must prepare for an even larger outflow, perhaps numbered in the millions.

'Poland has already welcomed many thousands of refugees with compassion and practical help, and the UK will provide up to £220million of emergency and humanitarian aid for Ukraine and I have placed 1,000 troops on stand-by to help the humanitarian response in neighbouring countries, including in Poland.

'Many people in Britain will of course want to help Ukrainian refugees. So, we will make it easier for Ukrainians already living in the UK to bring their relatives to our country, and though the numbers are hard to calculate they could be more than 200,000.

'And if the worst happens, and President Zelensky's government is no longer able to function in Kyiv, we must prepare to support them whatever happens in the weeks ahead.'

Comments / 1

Related
International Business Times

Russian Soldiers Swipe Right On Ukrainian Women On Tinder: 'Funny But Scary'

Ukrainian Tinder saw an influx of Russian soldiers in the run-up to Russia's military invasion of its neighbor. Troops named Andrei, Alexander, Gregory, Michail, and even a bearded Chechen fighter nicknamed "Black" were among the dozens of profiles that popped up on the dating platform after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered military forces into the Ukrainian territories of Luhansk and Donetsk Monday for "peacekeeping functions," The Sun reported.
POLITICS
Bangor Daily News

Not even Ukraine’s leaders are buying the American hype about a Russian invasion

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. On Jan. 18, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that “our assessment has been that [a Russian invasion of Ukraine] could happen any...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Mark Harper
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Boris Johnson
Washington Post

As he threatens Ukraine, Putin fights a second battle at home

In menacing Ukraine with a massive troop buildup, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ostensible rationale centers on the supposed security threat that Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO would pose to his country. This is patently untrue; moreover, Mr. Putin’s threats violate several points of international law, starting with the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a recognized member of the United Nations. A far more likely reason for Mr. Putin’s belligerence is his worry that a successful pro-Western democracy right next door would set an example that citizens of his authoritarian kleptocracy might find attractive — even inspiring. There is, in short, a link between the Russian government’s aggression abroad and its repression at home.
POLITICS
Fox News

Kremlin sends 400 Russian mercenaries into Kyiv on mission to assassinate Zelenskyy: report

The Kremlin has sent more than 400 Russian-paid mercenaries into Kyiv with the mission to assassinate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to a report. The Wagner Group, a Russian private military company accused of covertly working with the Russian government, flew in mercenaries from Africa to Kyiv about five weeks ago, The Times of London reported.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Ukraine#Ukrainians#Russian#British#The House Of Commons
MarketWatch

Russia’s top diplomat says talks should continue because U.S. has offered missile deployment limits

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. The statement by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appeared to signal the Kremlin’s intention to stay on a diplomatic path even though the U.S. has warned that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any moment.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Ukraine claims it has RECAPTURED airport on outskirts of Kyiv from Russian special forces, claims defense minister, as President Zelensky says 137 of his soldiers have been killed fighting Putin's troops

Ukraine's government claimed on Thursday to have retaken an airport on the outskirts of Kyiv that Russian airborne troops had earlier seized, as President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered compulsory enlistment and banned all men aged 18-60 from leaving the country. Ukraine's Armed Forces in an update at 8pm local time (1pm...
POLITICS
The Independent

German news translator bursts into tears while reporting Ukrainian president Zelensky’s speech

A journalist at a German news channel broke down in tears while translating Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech on Sunday. In an emotional video shared on social media, the translator can be heard struggling to continue her voiceover for the German media outlet Welt. She managed to translate some of Mr Zelensky’s words, saying: “Russia is on the path of evil, Russia must loose its voice in the UN.”She then continued: “Ukraine, we definitely know..” before having to pause. She managed to say: “what we are defending”, before her voice broke. The translator can then be heard taking a...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Country
Russia
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
TIME

How the West Can Stop Putin

Just before I became Supreme Allied Commander at NATO in 2009, Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Georgia, a small, democratic, former Soviet Republic in the Caucuses. He used a trumped up “incident” and crushed his tiny neighbor, a country with only 3 million citizens. Russia then essentially annexed two small parts of Georgia, South Ossetia and Abkhazia by encouraging them to declare “independence” and then coming to their protection.
POLITICS
Vanity Fair

Russian Oligarchs Start to Speak Out as Putin Brings the Economy to the Brink of Ruin

Threats of severe economic sanctions were not enough to deter Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine. But the enactment of those penalties by the United States and other Ukraine allies has exacted an enormous cost on the Russian economy, bringing its financial system to the brink of disaster and augmenting pressure on the country’s increasingly isolated authoritarian leader. Russia’s economy was already reeling from the swift punishments world leaders imposed following last Thursday’s attack: The country began suffering cash shortages, the ruble went into free fall, and at least two oligarchs—who have been targeted by sanctions, along with their families—called for an end to the conflict, even if they didn’t explicitly call out Putin. “Peace is very important!” Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska said in a social media post Sunday. “Negotiations need to start as soon as possible!”
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Everton-linked Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov has his assets frozen and is hit with a travel ban by the EU as part of sanctions for Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov has had his assets frozen as part of sanctions by the European Union. The EU laid down the sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine which started last week. Ukraine reports 352 civilian deaths since the start of the invasion, including 14 children. The UN...
TRAVEL
Fortune

Where do you take your $100 million megayacht to make sure the U.S. can’t seize it, and other questions Russian oligarchs are asking themselves

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russian oligarchs are worried the increasing sanctions imposed by the West are coming for their superyachts, and they’re scrambling to stash them somewhere safe. The U.S....
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

306K+
Followers
19K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy