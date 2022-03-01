ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

Patrons Ready For Fat Tuesday

By Tyler Friel
wisr680.com
 3 days ago

If you over indulge in sweet treats and Cajun food today, you’re not alone. It’s Fat Tuesday. The annual tradition expects to be a little livelier this year as pandemic restrictions wane and patrons can enjoy a...

www.wisr680.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Supreme Court reimposes death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

Washington — The Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the death sentence of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. The court ruled 6-3 along ideological lines in finding that the lower court was wrong when it tossed out Tsarnaev's capital sentence in a 2020 decision over issues with jury selection and evidence that was excluded during the penalty phase of his trial.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Home, PA
City
Butler, PA
City
Renfrew, PA
State
Louisiana State
Butler, PA
Lifestyle
Butler, PA
Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
The Hill

Jan. 6 committee's blockbuster brief: Trump engaged in a criminal conspiracy

The House Jan. 6 committee filed a blockbuster brief in federal court on Thursday alleging a criminal conspiracy involving former President Donald Trump. Ironically, the actual legal issues raised in the filing are lackluster, run-of-the-mill stuff. And Congress has no judicial power to indict, prosecute, try, secure a conviction and recommend prison sentences for anyone, ever. Its job is confined to gathering information for purposes of assisting its legislative efforts and other tasks set forth within the scope Article I of the Constitution. The brief is nonetheless substantially noteworthy.
POTUS
Reuters

U.S. Archives turns over Trump White House visitor logs to Jan. 6 committee

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Archives and Records Administration has delivered White House visitor logs from former President Donald Trump's administration to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, the committee said on Friday. NARA also turned over records from former Vice...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat Tuesday#Shrimp#Food Drink#Cajun#Beacon#344th#Butlerradio Com
The Hill

Purdue Pharma, states agree to new opioid settlement

Purdue Pharma, the producer of the drug OxyContin, reached a new settlement with states and droves of local governments amid a court battle over the country's role in the opioid crisis. The news comes after a previous settlement was appealed by eight states and Washington, D.C., last year. “We’re pleased...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy