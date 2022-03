As we head into the spring season, it’s time to get gas and oil out of your garage. EGO’s refurbished 56V blower is a great way to do just that, as it nixes fossil fuels for a rechargeable battery. The included battery can last up to 50 minutes per charge, as well, which should be more than enough to tackle a day’s worth of yard work around the house. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO