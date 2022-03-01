Transition Wilmslow’s gardens grow and grow

Enjoying the cusp of spring, I delight in the white-breasted nuthatches visiting the suet cage in quick little darts on the red maple (Acer rubrum) trunk and wonder where the pair will nest. In raking the depths of an old leaf pile, I find possible descendants of my worm-bin, red wiggler worms (Ensenia fetida), actively mining the mulch. Moving old brick, I wonder where the California newts are this year and I duck as the hummingbirds audibly zoom past for the feeder, which I kept faithfully full, clean and protected against freezing this winter. I watch for the bluebird couple to return to their corner box near the Redbud tree (Cercis occidentalis). The missus has already checked the interior and her mate inspects the roof and the fence line, all puffed up to protect his inspected territory.

EL DORADO COUNTY, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO