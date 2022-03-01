Biocement & $65 million in new capital: RTP’s Biomason builds for future

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing noninvasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, today announced its receipt of the top award as Innovator of the Year at the LeicestershireLive Innovation Awards 2022 held on Feb. 24, 2022. In addition, the company was awarded top honors for Innovation in MedTech and Life Sciences. “We are gratified and honored to be chosen for these top awards by our community peers. The Leicestershire regions has truly inspirational people and teams at the technology forefront across numerous industries,” said Dr. Faz Chowdhury, CEO of Nemaura. “Thus, it is quite special to be recognized by our peers for our efforts to bring non-invasive diagnostics to market in an effort to bring significant increases in health, well-being and the quality of life to people’s everyday lives.”

