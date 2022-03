The first 12 episodes of The Cuphead Show! are now officially available to stream on Netflix. The adaptation of the video game Cuphead is still set to receive another 24 episodes at least, composing two separate drops of episodes on the streaming platform beyond the release today. Critical reception to the first batch of The Cuphead Show! episodes has been mixed at best, but everyone seems to agree that the show does a relatively good job at recreating the animation style of the video game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO