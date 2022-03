Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man on Tuesday pleaded guilty in federal court to two armed robberies and admitted to committing three other robberies, prosecutors said. Akiem Howard, 22, pleaded guilty to robbing two Syracuse convenience stores, one on Dec. 13, 2020, and another on Dec. 21, 2020, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York.

