Non-Fungible Taxes

- Total loss in 2020: $265,011,249 - Total victims in 2020: 108,869 These cyberscams were the second most reported crime, according to the FBI’s IC3. Non-delivery occurs when paid-for items aren’t received. Non-payment occurs when items aren’t paid for even though they have been shipped. Avoid getting caught in these types of scams by securing tracking numbers when ordering online, only buying from reputable websites that utilize the HTTPS encryption prefix, being cautious when purchasing merchandise from outside your country, using credit cards to pay for things online—and making sure to always check credit card statements. Experts suggest using extra caution online during the holidays.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO