Music

Sony Classical Announces Exclusive Signing of Rachel Willis-Sørensen’s Self-Titled Debut Album ‘Rachel’

By Chris Ruel
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony Classical has announced the exclusive signing of soprano Rachel Willis Sørensen’s self-titled debut album, “Rachel.”. The prestigious label also announced the release of a new single, showcasing the recording’s first work, Dvořák’s “Měsíčku na nebi hlubokém (Song to the...

operawire.com

Damien Geter, Joelle Lamarre to Headline CSO Music Now’s ‘Night of Song’

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra will kick off the CSO MusicNow series on March 14, 2022 with a “Night of Song” curated by composer-in-residence Jessie Montgomery. The program will feature the world premiere of “The Bronze Legacy,” a new commission from Damien Geter; a 2018 song cycle by Dale Trumbore; and world premiere arrangements by Ayanna Woods and Shawn Okpebholo. Geter, also a bass-baritone, will perform alongside soprano Joelle Lamarre and musicians of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.
CHICAGO, IL
Stereogum

Stream Channel Tres’ New Self-Produced Surprise Instrumental Album Refresh

At the end of 2020, the magnetic and impossible-to-categorize Los Angeles artist Channel Tres released his surprise mixtape I Can’t Go Outside, which featured collaborations with artists like Tyler, The Creator and Tinashe. Since then, Channel Tres has worked with other people like Terrace Martin and Emotional Oranges. Today, Channel Tres is back with another new surprise release, and it’s very different than anything he’s done in the past.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Donny Gerrard, “Wildflower” Singer, Dies at 75

Donny Gerrard, who scored a hit with “Wildflower” as the lead vocalist for the group Skylark, has died. He was 75. Gerrard died Thursday and had been under hospice care amid a battle with cancer, publicist Bill Carpenter told The Hollywood Reporter. “Our dear brother Donny passed away early this morning at home, peacefully, surrounded by family,” said Adam Ayers from Red Light Management in a statement released Thursday.More from The Hollywood ReporterSyl Johnson, Chicago Soul and Blues Artist, Dies at 85Julian Fowles, Film and Television Producer, Dies at 76Lata Mangeshkar, Singer Known as the "Nightingale of India," Dies at 92 Born...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Fans noticed something unusual about Rachel's voice on The Bachelor

The most recent episode of The Bachelor was the iconic home town visits and Season 26’s were full of tears, laughs and a shed load of drama. One of these dramatic moments was when Rachel warned Clayton about her dad’s strictness, however, fans didn’t seem to care about this as they were more focused on Rachel’s unusual voice change.
TV & VIDEOS
Showbiz411

Spotify Canceled: David Crosby Says He’s Gotten Record Label and Owner of Catalog to Remove All His Music

Singer songwriter David Crosby joined Neil Young and Joni Mitchell in wanting his music off Spotify. But Crosby had sold the rights to his catalog and didn’t have control over his music. He lamented that but said he stood with his friends. Graham Nash and Stephen Stills did the same thing. They, and India Arie, have spoken out against Spotify because of the Joe Rogan podcast that is anti-science.
MUSIC
Variety

Jason Owen’s Sandbox Lands Film and TV Deal With Sony Music; June Carter Cash Documentary on Deck (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Sandbox Entertainment president-CEO Jason Owen, one of Nashville’s top management figures, has signed a deal with Sony Music Entertainment’s Premium Content Division to produce long-form film, television and digital projects, with the “definitive” June Carter Cash documentary among the first of their collaborations to be announced. The companies say that over a period of years they plan to develop “a library of projects that tell the stories of music, history, and culture set in the South” — very familiar stomping ground for Owen, a leading figure in Nashville’s music industry who currently helps guide...
MOVIES
Austin Chronicle

Faster Than Sound: Jim Eno Launches Project Traction for Women Music Producers

Monday at Jim Eno's Tarrytown studio, he and Gina Chavez talk over the latest demo of an upcoming co-produced track in the works. In the past year, the Spoon drummer has invited eight women and nonbinary artists to produce songs out of his Public Hi-Fi studio, with hopes of improving the abysmal statistics on gender inclusivity in music production. A 2021 report by the University of Southern California's Annenberg Institute found women make up only 2.6% of producers of popular music.
AUSTIN, TX
operawire.com

Artist of the Week: Matthew Polenzani

American Tenor Takes on His First Don Carlos in Historic Metropolitan Opera Production. (Credit: Ken Howard / Met Opera) On Feb. 28 the Metropolitan Opera will premiere the French version of Verdi’s “Don Carlos.” Over the course of the Met’s history, the company has presented the Verdi masterwork 217 times in various different iterations. This year the Met has lined up a star cast that includes Matthew Polenzani, one of the great tenors of his generations and Met stalwart.
THEATER & DANCE
B102.7

48 Years Ago: KISS Get to Work With Self-Titled Debut Album

“Whether planned or not, theatrics are always a part of rock and roll at its best,” KISS vocalist and guitarist Paul Stanley once told me. “We never put on makeup and used pyro or other effects to cover anything up. It was to enhance the presentation.”. In part,...
ROCK MUSIC
Vulture

Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Documentary Is Driving Home 2 Disney Plus

Good thing she has her driver’s license! Olivia Rodrigo is hitting the road, and we’re not just talking about her sold-out tour. On Thursday, the 18-year-old Grammy nominee announced that she is releasing a road-trip documentary about her debut album, Sour. Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a Sour film) will follow the singer-songwriter as she travels from Salt Lake City, where she started writing Sour, to Los Angeles. According to a release, she’ll reflect on the process of making the hit album along the way. The film will feature performances of the 11 songs on Sour with new live arrangements, as well as special appearances by Jacob Collier, Blu DeTiger, and Towa Bird. We’ll also be getting behind-the-scenes footage and hearing directly from Rodrigo about how she felt during this highly analyzed time of her life. “Coming from this place of hurt, and you manage to turn it into something that you’re proud of … there’s like nothing better than that,” she says in the film’s trailer. driving home 2 u drops on March 25 on, you guessed it, Disney Plus. Once a Disney girl, always a Disney girl.
MOVIES
operawire.com

Valery Gergiev Under Fire at the Teatro alla Scala

Conductor Valery Gergiev is under fire for his storied support of Putin. Following the Russian leader’s decision to attack and invade Ukraine, many are calling on Gergiev to condemn the leader. In Milan, where the Russian conductor is currently leading “The Queen of Spades,” the Mayor of Milan Beppe...
MUSIC
operawire.com

George London Foundation Competition Announces 2022 Winners

The 2022 George London Foundation Competition has announced its winners. The top prize went to mezzo-soprano Megan Moore, Tenor Eric Ferring, and Baritones Blake Denson, Erik Grendahl, and Timothy Murray; each artist took home $10,000. The remaining seven singers were given George London Encouragement Awards of $2,000 each. The final...
MUSIC
operawire.com

Modern Compositions Featured in Pacific Chorale’s ‘Songs of the Soul’

On March 19, 2022, Grammy-nominated Pacific Chorale will continue their season with “Songs of the Soul.”. This new program, led by Artistic Director Robert Istad, blends the work of six contemporary composers around Galina Grigorjeva’s vocal symphony “On Leaving,” a musical meditation of the soul’s release from the body, and Frank Martin’s setting of the Latin Mass, “Double Choir.” The program also features Pulitzer Prize winner Caroline Shaw’s “and the swallow,” a setting of Psalm 84 inspired by the Syrian refugee crisis; Dale Trumbore’s “Spiritus Mundi,” a hymn of gratitude for the earth; Paul Fowler’s wordless composition “Calling;” and Edie Hills’ “We Bloomed in Spring,” a music setting of text from St. Teresa of Avila.
MUSIC

