KALAMAZOO, MI-- The bread keeps rising at Sarkozy Bakery in Kalamazoo as the bakery is thriving 10 years after a devastating fire that nearly shut their doors forever. The former bakery building at 335 N. Burdick St. burned to the ground Feb. 25, 2012, on the 34th anniversary of when Judy Sarkozy opened the business. Sarkozy, who was 70 at the time, considered retiring. But after seeing an outpouring of community support, she acquired a property just a few blocks away.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO