Thursday brought us within four weeks of the original MLB opening day, but it was another day without much progress. Representatives from MLB and the MLBPA met briefly in New York, but there were no signs that the lockout will be lifted anytime soon. It's a frustrating time for players and their fans but also for team's broadcasters, who ordinarily would be spending this month calling exhibition games to prepare for a long season.

MLB ・ 1 HOUR AGO